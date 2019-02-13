JUST IN
Rajasthan govt forms committees to review school textbooks

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan government has set up two committees of experts and educationists to review syllabus of school textbooks from class 1 to 8 and from class 9 to 12.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara alleged that the previous BJP government has tried to impose certain contents in the name of change in syllabus by neglecting history, culture and great personalities.

"The previous government had made certain changes in syllabus for fulfilling its political interest. Our government is against politics in education and keeping that in mind, committees have been set up to review the syllabus," the minister said.

The committee to review the syllabus of class 1 to 8 will be coordinated by I V Trivedi while the coordinator for the four-member committee for class 9-12 is former chairman of Rajasthan State Public Service Commission BM Sharma.

Each committee has three members besides the coordinator.

Both the committees will submit their reports to the government on February 20.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 22:10 IST

