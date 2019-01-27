JUST IN
Rajasthan govt transfers 1 IFS, 45 IFS, 26 RAS officers

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The Rajasthan government has transferred an IAS, 45 Indian Forest Service (IFS) and 26 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers on Sunday.

IAS Deepak Nandi, the director of Rajasthan state Agricultural Marketing Board, was shifted to Tribal Area Development Department as a joint secretary.

Another IAS officer, Naresh Pal Gangwar, who is principal secretary energy department, was given the additional charge of MD Rajasthan Energy Development Corporation Ltd.

The government also transferred 45 IFS and 26 RAS officers. The department of personnel has issued separate orders in this regard.

First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 21:00 IST

