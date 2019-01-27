Students burn effigy of PM Oli to protest against medical bill

Students Union, the youth body affiliated to main opposition party Nepali Congress, on Sunday burnt effigy of K P Oli here to protest against clearance of the National Medical Education Bill by the ruling party in the parliament.

The students staged a black flag demonstration against PM Oli as soon as he landed at the in the national capital after attending the 49th Annual Meeting of the in Davos,

Despite the police intervention the agitating students torched the effigy amid chanting slogans against the and PM Oli.

The student activists were protesting against the communist government's act to endorse the National Medical Education Bill.

The youth body alleged that the bill was endorsed by the ruling party without addressing the demands of agitating Dr K C, who has been staging fast unto-death for the past 20 days demanding sweeping reforms in the country's medical sector.

