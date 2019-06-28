Rajasthan's 'Chambal dacoit' Jagan Gurjar surrenders

Rajasthan's notorious 'Chambal dacoit' Jagan Gurjar Friday surrendered before police in Dang area of Dholpur district.

The criminal was carrying a reward of Rs 45,000 on his arrest, police said.

The matter was also raised by Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal in the Lok Sabha.

Gurjar surrendered near a temple in Basai Dang police station area. A 315 bore gun and five cartridges were seized from his possession, Dholpur SP Ajay Singh said.

The dacoit had been arrested several times since 1994 and came out on bail. He was out on bail this month when reports surfaced that he reportedly thrashed women and tore off their clothes on June 12 following which the police launched an operation to arrest him.

Nearly 100 cases had been registered against him in various police stations of Dholpur and Karauli districts, officials said.

The police, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) teams, emergency response groups and trained commandos had been carrying out combing operation in the area to trace Gurjar.

