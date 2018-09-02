Rajasthan to organise employment camps for martyrs' families

Special camps will be organised in all district headquarters of to give government jobs to family members of those martyrs whose dependents have not yet been given employment, said on Saturday.

Raje made the announcement at a public meeting in district during her pre-poll tour ' Gaurav Yatra'.

She said the has decided to give employment to at least one person from the family of those who were martyred after 1947 but none of their kin was given a job.

of said in a statement that there were more than 1,100 such martyrs in the state whose kin had not been given government jobs.

Now, he said, one dependent (blood relative) of those martyrs will get a job through the special camps which will be organised from September 15.

The first camp will be held in Jhunjhunu, Bajor said.

