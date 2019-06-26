JUST IN
Business Standard

Rajasthan woman kills five daughters, commits suicide

Press Trust of India  |  Barmer 

A woman allegedly killed her five minor daughters before committing suicide in Chohatan area here Wednesday, police said.

According to police, Vanu Devi (42) pushed Santosh (13), Mamta (11), Naina (9), Hamsa (7) and Hemlata (3) into a water tank before jumping in it.

Senior police officers have reached the spot and efforts are being made to fish out the bodies, the police said, adding that the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 22:25 IST

