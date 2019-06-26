Bengal business summit to be held every two years: Mamata

Chief Minister Wednesday announced that from now on the investors meet - Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) - will be held every two years.

The fifth edition of the BGBS was held on February this year.

"Every year the would announce huge investment proposal. It was important to follow up the proposals and give them sufficient time to be implemented before going for fresh proposals. So from now on we would organize BGBS every two years," Banerjee said on the floor of the state Assembly.

The next BGBS would be held in 2021, she later said.

Her statement comes in the backdrop of BJP accusing the of "failing" to bring in enough investments in the state thus creating a dearth of jobs in the state.

The opposition and BJP mocked Banerjee and said the announcement is a sort of confession that the state government has "failed" to attract any investment in the state.

"Every body is well aware of her anti-industry image and extortion racket that is being run by TMC in the state. So during TMC rule, there has been no big ticket investment in Bengal," said.

of opposition of the too echoed Ghosh's view and said the should come up with a list of industries that have come up in Bengal in last eight years during TMC rule.

