Rajasthani folk singer announces live musical series 'Rajasthan Bai-scope'

Saturday announced her live musical series ' Bai-scope' which she will perform in collaboration with local folk singers of the state.

The first show will be held on March 12 at the (IIHMR) campus in Jaipur, she said.

"The series is dedicated to female folk artists of the state. This will provide a platform to traditional women folk singers with whom I will be performing," Agarwal told reporters here.

She informed that 10 such live concerts have been lined up and a based on the shows will also be prepared.

"Bai-scope is a musical tribute to the phenomenal daughters of the desert and is celebration of the remarkable 'Sheroes' of Rajasthan," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)