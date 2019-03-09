Timely detection of IED averts tragedy near LoC in Jammu

A major tragedy was averted Saturday with timely detection of an (IED) near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector here, police said.

The was found planted on the roadside by a police party during routine patrolling at Nandwal chowk on Khour-Pallanwala road, a said.

He said the policemen noticed a suspicious object on the roadside at around 10.55 am and sounded an alert.

Bomb disposal squads of police and the along with reinforcements rushed to the scene and isolated the area before successfully diffusing the explosive substance, the said.

He said the search in the area was still going to find if more IEDs were planted.

A said a case has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab the suspected terrorists who planted the

