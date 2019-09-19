Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in home-built LCA Tejas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA).

He was accompanied by Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari, who is also the Project Director, Flight Test Centre, ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency) in Bengaluru.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finishes 30-minute sortie in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/rgz9EcWy9Q — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

A Defence Ministry official had said on Wednesday that the minister would be "taking a sortie" in order to boost the morale of officers who have been involved in the development of "indigenously-made Tejas".

"It will also boost the morale of IAF pilots who are flying these aircraft," the official had said.