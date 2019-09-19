JUST IN
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in home-built LCA Tejas

He was accompanied by Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari, who is also the Project Director, National Flight Test Centre

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finishes 30-minute sortie in Light Combat Aircraft . Photo: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft from the HAL airport in Bengaluru, becoming the first defence minister to fly in the indigenously-built light combat aircraft (LCA).

He was accompanied by Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari, who is also the Project Director, National Flight Test Centre, ADA (Aeronautical Development Agency) in Bengaluru.

A Defence Ministry official had said on Wednesday that the minister would be "taking a sortie" in order to boost the morale of officers who have been involved in the development of "indigenously-made Tejas".

"It will also boost the morale of IAF pilots who are flying these aircraft," the official had said.

First Published: Thu, September 19 2019. 10:15 IST

