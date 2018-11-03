Ram statue, temple attempts to distract masses from Centre's failures: Tharoor

Senior Saturday alleged the trend of erecting statues and



raising the issue of temple at were attempts to distract the masses from "failures" of the BJP government at the Centre.

He said the trend of erecting statues reminded him of the Roman empire when people where distracted from the oppression they faced through 'bread and circuses' (distribution of and staging of huge spectacles).

"The issues of Statue of Unity, temple, statue at are distractions. I would urge the public of to move away from these distractions and focus on the realities and lives of the Indians," the MP said.

"The reality is the Indian Aam Aadmi (common man) has been suffering for the last four and half years... This suits the agenda of the government that has failed to perform," he said.

Tharoor's comment comes in the backdrop of plans to install a statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the in

Joining the chorus for the construction of in the pilgrim town of Ayodhya, had Friday said it should be done at the earliest through any means -- constitutional, legislative, judicial or community dialogue.

The VHP and RSS have demanded an ordinance to acquire land for constructing the temple in Ayodhya.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)