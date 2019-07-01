Ramachandra Guha to join IISc as visiting professor

Well known historian Ramachandra Guha has announced that he would join the Indian Institute of Science here as a visiting professor.

Guha, a biographer of Mahatma Gandhi and historian of Indian democracy, made the announcement through a tweet Sunday.

"I have joined the Indian Institute of Science as Satish Dhawan Visiting Professor, for one year, starting today.

Am deeply honoured to hold a chair named for this great scientist and institution-builder, who played such a critical role in making IISc and ISRO what they are today," he said.

