Airbus India's engineers develop multi-use pillow that helps flyers sleep in different postures

Airbus India on Monday said its two engineers have developed multi-use pillow 'napEazy', which will help air passengers rest their head and upper body in a variety of positions during travel.

"Airbus India has assisted an internal team of engineers to spin off into an independent company (called UUO Innovation) that has designed and developed a unique comfort kit (travel pillow) especially for long-haul economy-class passengers," said the global aerospace company in a statement.

Under the 'Airbus BizLab' innovation programme, the "patented design" of napEazy was developed by the two engineers -- Pradipta Kishore Sahoo and Soham Narayan Patel -- at its facilities in Bengaluru, it added.

"napEazy travel pillow is more than just a neck pillow; it is a multi-use comfort kit that flyers can use to sleep in different postures during long-haul air travel," Airbus India said in the statement.

The pillow lets users rest their head and upper body in a variety of positions, including sideways and leaning forward.

Its usage does not end at air travel and it can be used while travelling in car, coach or train, according to Airbus India.

Moreover, it has a small compartment to store travel essentials such as ticket, boarding pass and mobile.

Airbus India also said napEazy is expected to be launched in the market by August.

"Initially, it will be launched globally on crowd funding platform KickStarter and IndieGoGo for pre-order and then across other e-commerce platforms," the company said.

UUO Innovation Pvt Ltd chief executive officer and co-founder Soham Narayan Patel said, "International air travel is growing. So is the market for products that ease the pain of long-haul flights. napEazy is ergonomic and offers a unique resting and sleeping experience. The opportunity and guidance provided by Airbus to develop this product is invaluable.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)