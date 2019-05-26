Ramdev suggests population control measures: No voting right, govt services to 3rd & higher children

guru Sunday opined that is not ready to deal with its population explosion and suggested some measures like denying voting rights and other to the third or higher children.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the country's population should not be allowed to go beyond 150 crore.

"This is only possible if we enact a legislation denying voting right to the third or higher children of a parent. Such children should also be denied right to contest elections and other government services," he suggested.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)