Ranjani Murali wins 'Womans Voice Award' at AKLF 2019

US-based Indian Ranjani Murali received the 'Woman's Voice Award' at the Apeejay Literary Festival (AKLF) here.

Murali received the award on Sunday, the last day of the literary festival. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh apart from a citation.

The objective of the award - 'Prabha Khaitan Womans Voice Award' - is to recognise and encourage creative writing by women in India, to create a forum for their work and to support the publication of their writing, Anjum Katyal said.

Murali's first book of poems 'Blind Screens' was published in July 2017 while her second book of poems 'Clearly you are ESL' had earlier won 'The Great Indian Poetry Collectives (GIPCs) Editors Choice award.

