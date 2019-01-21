JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sensex jumps 250 pts; Nifty tests 10,950
Business Standard

Encounter underway in Kashmir Valley

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hapatnaar area of Budgam District following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned intoa gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces.

No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements