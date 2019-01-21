Encounter underway in Kashmir Valley

-

An encounter broke out on Monday between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hapatnaar area of Budgam District following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
He said the search operation turned intoa gunbattle after militants opened fire on security forces.
No casualties have been reported so far in the encounter, he added.
