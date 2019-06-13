Rao to inaugurate new residential building for MLAs, MLCs on

-
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would inaugurate the newly-constructed residential quarters for MLAs and MLCs here on June 17.
"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly-constructed MLAs and MLCs residential buildings at Hyderguda in Hyderabad on June 17 on the auspicious Yeruvaka Pournami day.
The Chief Minister, along with the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, will inaugurate the buildings at 11 AM, an official release said Thursday.
State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy would perform Vastu-related and other rituals from 6 AM on June 17 prior to the inauguration, it said.
The quarters comprise 120 flats, which has facilities like supermarket and space for organizing social functions, official sources said.
'Yeruvaka Pournami' is the auspicious day when farmers begin their agriculture activitiesfor the new crop season after the onset of the monsoon.
