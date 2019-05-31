Raymond's subsidiary Ring Plus Aqua's third plant to come up in Maharashtra

Raymond's subsidiary (RPAL) Friday announced opening of its third in Sinnar, Maharashtra, built at Rs 45 crore.

"In addition to the two existing plants located at the Taluka Industrial Estate (STICE), this plant will produce starter ring gears, transmission flex-plates and integral shaft water pump bearings," Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

RPAL, an automotive components maker, is a supplier to original including BMW, Ford, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cummins, VECV, and

"We have a tactical focus on our non-core business that has maintained its profitable growth momentum. Under our strategy of expansion plan for manufacturing ring gears, this new facility with an investment of Rs 45 crore will add capacity to the present production line and further consolidate our position in the segments we serve," Raymond

The new facility will have a capacity of 2 million ring bearings per annum.

