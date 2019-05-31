Hemkund Sahib to reopen for devotees on Saturday

The sacred portals of Sahib, one of the most revered Sikh shrines in the Garhwal Himalayas, will reopen for devotees on Saturday morning.

The shrine is closed annually for the winter season during which the area becomes snow-bound and difficult to access.

BVRC Purushottam flagged off the first batch of around 8,000 pilgrims from the Govind Ghat Gurudwara for the shrine on Friday after the recital of Akhand Sahib, the Sikh holy book, senior of the said.

Located at a height of over 15,000 ft above the sea level, and about 21 km away from Govind Ghat, Sahib was built near a lake where the 10th guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, is said to have performed tapasya (meditation).

Devotees have to undertake a steep trek of around 18 km beyond Pulna to reach the shrine which is shut every year during winter.

