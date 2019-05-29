RCom creditors to meet on Thursday

The committee of creditors of debt-ridden telecom firm Communications is scheduled to meet on Thursday, the company said in a regulatory note.

"...a meeting of committee of creditors will be held on May 30, 2019," said in the note on Wednesday.

The Anil Ambani-led firm is under the corporate insolvency resolution process, and bench of the has appointed to manage affairs, business and assets of as interim resolution professional.

The company is estimated to have a total debt of over Rs 45,000 crore, which includes exposure of public sector banks also.

