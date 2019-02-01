Real estate stocks gain up to 4 pc after budget announcement

Shares of gained up to 4 per cent Friday after the government proposed extending sops given to these companies for developing affordable housing until next fiscal and exemption on notional rent for unsold inventories for two years.

Shares of rose 3.66 per cent, went up by 2.46 per cent, Estate 1.84 per cent, Sobha 1.20 per cent, 0.73 per cent, DLF 0.67 per cent, Omaxe 0.49 per cent, 0.45 per cent and 0.37 per cent on BSE.

The BSE realty index also gained 1.33 per cent to close at 1,797.76.

While presenting the interim budget for 2019-20, also proposed certain incentives to individual payers that would have positive impact on the real estate sector, which is facing a multi-year demand slowdown.

The government announced that capital gains of up to Rs 2 crore could be rolled over for investment in two housing units from the current one unit only. It also exempted tax on notional rent on a second self-occupied house.

Credai's Getamber Anand said the proposal to lower GST on homebuyers is extremely encouraging. He also welcomed the two-year exemption from notional rent on unsold inventory.

