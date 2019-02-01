Former Goa minister's son arrested in brick factory blast case

-
The son of a former BJP minister in Goa and another person were arrested by the police earlier this week in connection with a blast at a cement brick factory in which two workers died.
The accused were released on a bail bond.
Samir, son of former BJP minister Dayanand Mandrekar, and his business partner Rajendra Joshi were arrested after a blast took place at a cement brick manufacturing unit owned by them on January 12.
The factory is located at Tuem Industrial Estate in Pernem village of North Goa district.
Nine workers were injured in the blast and two of them died during treatment.
A senior police official said Friday that Samir Mandrekar and Joshi were arrested two days ago for alleged negligence. They were released by a local court on a bail bond on the same day.
Dayanand Mandrekar was Water Resources minister in the Laxmikant Parsekar-led cabinet.
