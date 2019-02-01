Former Goa minister's son arrested in brick factory blast case

The son of a former BJP in and another person were arrested by the police earlier this week in connection with a blast at a factory in which two workers died.

The accused were released on a bail bond.

Samir, son of former BJP Dayanand Mandrekar, and his business partner were arrested after a blast took place at a manufacturing unit owned by them on January 12.

The factory is located at Tuem Industrial Estate in Pernem village of district.

Nine workers were injured in the blast and two of them died during treatment.

A said Friday that Samir Mandrekar and Joshi were arrested two days ago for alleged negligence. They were released by a local court on a bail bond on the same day.

was Water Resources in the Laxmikant Parsekar-led cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)