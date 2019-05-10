Recently Conducted JD Annual Design Awards 2019 Honours Creative Professionals

/ -- The glittering event recognized 70 plus winners on various disciplines across design, fashion, interior and



JD Institute of Fashion Technology, presented 2019 with honourable industry experts and creative professionals who are finest in their respective fields from all the sectors across fashion, interior, and photography.

The two-day extravaganza (4th and 5th of May, 2019) included a fashion runway showcasing the finest collections and an exhibition of works in the fields of interior, and photography by the JEDIIIANS - the custodians of imagination.

The event started with the inauguration ceremony followed by the photography, jewellery and interior exhibition. The exhibition of products, designs and spaces which embraced the theme - 'Curator' showcased 60 plus finest collections and 100 plus designed products over two days. The one of a kind design extravaganza recognised 70 plus winners on various disciplines across design, fashion, interior and jewellery.

This year theme - 'Curator', is all about providing inspiration and guiding to transform the students to an expert, obsessive and articulate curators of an idea which they care about. The designs are inspired from either a dying art form or propaganda, which is apt to create something deeply researched, specialised, unique and sophisticated.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology, India, with 36 learning centres, is one of the Institute of Arts and Design, where the dreams and passion of students with imagination are stimulated. Under the eminent experts from the Industry the subjects in Interior, Fashion, Photography, Jewellery, Fashion Marketing & communications, Visual Merchandising, Hair and Make-up is elucidated with high passion giving the young aspirants the much-required practical experience and classroom training.

