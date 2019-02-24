Red & Golds camp stay cautious before Aizawl game

East Bengal would like to settle for nothing less than full points when they take on FC 17th round encounter on Monday in their bid to remain in title contention.

East Bengal are currently placed third with 32 points from 16 games, five less than current leaders FC, who are on top of the league table with 37 points from 17 games.

In between the two are, dark horse Real FC with 33 points from 17 games and a win against will enable East Bengal to gain the second position behind Chennai with only two points adrift.

For Aizawl, it will be a chance to beat East Bengal twice in this edition having won their home leg by 3-2 margin in November last year.

East Bengal have conceded only 17 goals this season with the likes of Costa Rican World Cupper Johnny Acosta, and Chullova manning the defence.

FC's forward line comprising Zikahi Dodoz, Kromah and Jaryan have flattered to deceive with only 17 goals from 16 games to show for their efforts.

With the likes of Mexican Esqueda and one of the best finds of Indian football Joby Justin in the forward line, the hosts have a lethal attack force up their sleeves who have been creating trouble for all the opponents this season.

Aizawl, on the other hand, would have major defensive worries, having leaked as many as 24 goals in sixteen games so far. They haven't been able to score many as well, managing only 17 goals from 18 games so far.

Incidentally, Joby is the third highest goal scorer (top scorer among Indians) in the current season with nine goals to his kitty.

East Bengal's Spanish must be given credit for his tactical improvisations in their midfield, where it has been crucial, and should pose difficulty for the opponents.

