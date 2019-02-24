Kejriwal will discharge CM's duties from venue of hunger strike: Gopal Rai

national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who will sit on an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 demanding full statehood for Delhi, will discharge his duties as from the venue of his fast, said Sunday.

He said the party is evaluating three to four probable venues for the hunger strike and will announce the final pick in the next two days.

According to party sources, the Ramlila ground, chief minister's residence and are being considered as the venues for the hunger strike.

has been divided into 560 zones and three committees have been formed at central, Vidhan Sabha and zonal level. The venue of the chief minister's indefinite fast will be the control room from where instructions will be sent out, the minister said.

"The hunger strike will start on March 1 at 10 am and the will be joined by all party incharges, ministers, MLAs and councillors.

"From March 1 to 9, as many as 560 'nyay yatras' will be taken out at the zonal level. RWAs, students, teachers, lawyers and professionals will also be involved in these yatras," Rai told reporters.

After March 9, all MLAs will join Kejriwal at the venue of the hunger strike, he said.

Rai accused the BJP and the of deceiving Delhiites on the statehood issue and alleged that these two parties had earlier pitched for it but are backtracking now.

He expressed hope the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) will form government at the Centre after the and will grant full statehood to

