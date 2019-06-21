Refined soya oil futures slide 0.18% on adequate stocks

Refined prices eased by 0.18 per cent to Rs 741.2 per 10 kg in futures trade Friday as speculators trimmed their bets, triggered by adequate stocks at spot markets.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for July contracts declined by Rs 1.3, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 741.2 per 10 kg with an open interest of 48,840 lots.

Likewise, the for August contracts fell by 5 paisa, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 729.5 per 10 kg in 21,900 lots.

Market analysts said, cutting down of positions by participants amid decline in demand against ample stocks mainly influenced the prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)