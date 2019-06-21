Sri Lankan police officials to face criminal charges for Easter Sunday Attacks

Nine senior officials will face criminal investigations for their failure to act on the intelligence warnings, including from India, to prevent the attacks that killed 258 people.

directed of Police Chandana Wickramaratne to conduct the probe against the officers found liable for criminal negligence during an inquiry commission appointed by

A series of coordinated blasts carried out by the banned National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) targeted three churches and high-end hotels, killing 258 people and injuring 500 others. had issued a warning to the neighbouring country in early April about the possibility of attacks at various locations, including the

As a fallout of the blasts, Sirisena sacked former intelligence chief after he testified before a parliament select committee formed to probe the blasts, saying that the April 21 attacks could have been averted and Sirisena had failed to hold regular security meetings to assess the threat from Islamic radicals.

Sirisena also suspended and his top defense bureaucrat Hemasiri Fernando after the bombings.

However, Jayasundera, who has moved the against his suspension, has not been named for any criminal investigation.

A separate parliamentary probe is also underway to fix responsibility of ignoring the intelligence warnings about the impending attacks.

