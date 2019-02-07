Reliance Ind plans Rs 10,000 cr investments in West Bengal

India's largest private sector company Thursday said it had firmed up Rs 10,000 crore investments in which is under implementation.

"Today, our investments stand at Rs 28,000 crore in alone, and we have firmed up our plan for further investment of over Rs 10,000," CMD of Mukesh D Ambani said at the Bengal Global Business summit here on Thursday.

Most of the investments would be from

Jio network will cover 100 per cent of the state's population, he said.

In 2016, Reliance made investments worth Rs 4500 crore and after more funds were pumped, it stood at Rs 28,000 crore at the moment, which accounted for one-tenth of total investments in so far.

operates 500 and 46 in West Bengal, Ambani said adding that Reliance operates three million square feet of warehouses in the state.

The company was in the process of setting up a state-of-the art data centre project in the proposed Silicon Vally hub in the city.

Reliance had also set up 350 Jio Points which are operational to be increased to 1000 by the year end, meant for serving villages of the country with digital connectivity.

