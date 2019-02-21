ReNew Power secures OPIC debt funding of up to USD 350 mn

producer Thursday said it has secured fresh debt financing of up to USD 350 million from the US government's (OPIC).

This follows an earlier round of financing when OPIC had granted a loan of USD 250 million to in March 2016, a company statement said.

The funds will be utilised by to support construction of new wind and solar power plants in India, the company added.

Sumant Sinha, and MD of ReNew Power, said, "We are happy that OPIC has once again reposed its trust in ReNew Power and our vision to transform India's landscape".

OPIC said, "Investment in new and reliable will help diversify its power generation, which is critical in order to meet growing and sustain economic growth".

