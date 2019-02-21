Army chief flies in home-grown Tejas, calls it 'wonderful' aircraft

Bipin Thursday took to the skies in the home-grown Light Combat Tejas at the India show here and described the fighter jet as a "wonderful aircraft" that would add to the air power.

Sitting behind the pilot in a two-seater trainer variant of the Tejas, took a sortie, a day after the HAL-made fighter jet received the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) at the air show, signalling that it was combat ready.

"Flight in the LCA was a wonderful experience," said, after the sortie in the skies above the Yelahanka Air Force Station, north of Bengaluru.

"It was an experience of a lifetime," he said after a 30-minute jet ride.

He said the avionics in Tejas was good and "it is a wonderful "



He also said the LCA targeting systems were good.

"If it gets added to the inventory, it will add to air power," said the

"We did normal manoeuvres. We did not do a loop," he said.

The FOC Certificate and Release to Service Document (RSD) were handed over to the of B S Dhanoa on the opening day of India 2019 on Wednesday.

FOC involves addition of key capabilities to the Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) which are Beyond Visual Range Missile capabilities.

Air-to-Air Refuelling, Air-to-Ground FOC earmarked weapons and general flight envelope expansion.

Initial Operational Clearance for the aircraft was given in 2013 and IOC standard Aircraft were inducted into IAF No.45 Squadron in July 2016.

The IAF squadron has since flown over 1,500 sorties successfully on the aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)