Republic Day: Flying of unmanned aircraft systems barred from Jan 20

The Police Saturday prohibited operation of any by the public from January 20in view of the celebrations.

The order prohibits "flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quadcopters or parajumping from aircraft, etc."



It stated that someone found doing so would be charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, punishable with a maximum imprisonment of a month and a fine) of the Indian Penal Code.

The order came ahead of the celebrations and would remain in force from January 20 to February 15, the order added.

There were apprehensions that drones or hot air balloons could be used by terrorists to target the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)