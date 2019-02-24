Retiring Kipsang targets London, worlds and Tokyo

Former world record holder Wilson has three major ambitions before retirement.

The 36-year-old, a bronze medallist, wants to reclaim the in April, then go on and win the world championships in in September before a final attempt at Olympic gold in 2020.

is eyeing the half on March 10 as a launchpad to the busy season.

"I am looking forward to the race where it will a good testing ground to the big race. I expect to race against people like Mo Farah, who will also be competing in the marathon."



has won the London marathon in 2012 and 2014, and set the world record in between, but he says he's hungry for another success after two years of trying to get back to form.

He expects this year's London marathon, which has attracted a high quality field of runners, to be very competitive.

"There are big prospects that the marathon is going to be very tough with the likes of Eliud Kipchoge, and of in the competition. There are high chances of a new course record being set."



The current London record of 2:03.05 was set by Kipsang's compatriot and world record holder Eluid Kipchoge in 2016.

