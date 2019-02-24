Owaisi a "thankless" leader, says Telangana Cong

: The in Sunday flayed Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks, asking Muslims not to vote for the party and accused him of being a 'thankless leader with no ethics' to speak against

Pradesh Committee Mohd Saleem in a release claimed that Owaisi and his party was recognised in the country only because of the Congress.

"They are running so many educational institutes, sanctioned during Congress rule and only due to the favour of Congress party and its leadership.

In fact, it is the AIMIM who are responsible for the backwardness in the old city of Hyderabad," Saleem alleged.

Addressing a massive poll rally with Dalit leader and Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president in Saturday, Owaisi had said Muslims should not support Congress as the party has only caused trouble for the community.

Saleem said that Muslims in cannot forget the welfare schemes undertaken by Congress for the upliftment of the minorities.

"It is the only national and secular party of It is the only party for all Indians, irrespective or religion, region or caste," he added.

