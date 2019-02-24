JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Struggling Leicester sack coach Claude Puel

Modi washes feet of sanitation workers at Kumbh, says will carry memory life-long
Business Standard

Owaisi a "thankless" leader, says Telangana Cong

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: The Congress in Telangana Sunday flayed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks, asking Muslims not to vote for the party and accused him of being a 'thankless leader with no ethics' to speak against Congress.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Mohd Saleem in a release claimed that Owaisi and his party was recognised in the country only because of the Congress.

"They are running so many educational institutes, sanctioned during Congress rule and only due to the favour of Congress party and its leadership.

In fact, it is the AIMIM who are responsible for the backwardness in the old city of Hyderabad," Saleem alleged.

Addressing a massive poll rally with Dalit leader and Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai Saturday, Owaisi had said Muslims should not support Congress as the party has only caused trouble for the community.

Saleem said that Muslims in India cannot forget the welfare schemes undertaken by Congress for the upliftment of the minorities.

"It is the only national and secular party of India. It is the only party for all Indians, irrespective or religion, region or caste," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 24 2019. 21:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements