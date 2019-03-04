Review security arrangements at Raj Bhawan: Rajasthan Guv tells DGP

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh Monday directed DGP Kapil Garg to review security arrangements at the Raj Bhawan in Mount Abu in the wake of the theft incident.

Seven antique guns were stolen from the Raj Bhawan on Saturday night.

"Security arrangements at the Raj Bhawan in Mount Abu should be firm and police should take serious action in the case," the governor said in a statement.

Expressing concerns over the theft, Singh directed the state DGP to take swift and necessary action in the case.

First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 17:25 IST

