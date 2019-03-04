Review security arrangements at Raj Bhawan: Rajasthan Guv tells DGP

Monday directed DGP Kapil Garg to review security arrangements at the Raj in in the wake of the theft incident.

Seven antique guns were stolen from the Raj on Saturday night.

"Security arrangements at the Raj in should be firm and police should take serious action in the case," the said in a statement.

Expressing concerns over the theft, Singh directed the state DGP to take swift and necessary action in the case.

