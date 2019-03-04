Man dies after being struck by train in east Delhi

A man in his 30's died allegedly after being hit by a train in east delhi's in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police were informed at 8.23 am regarding a body lying on the railway track after which they went to the spot, they added.

According to of Police (Railway) Dinesh Kumar Gupta, the legs of the victim were severed in the accident.

He was taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body has not been identified yet, the said.

If the body is not identified within 72 hours, it will be sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)