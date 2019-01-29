Richie Mehta's 'Delhi Crime' to premiere on Netflix on March 22

Shefali Shah-starrer series, " Crime", is set to be released on on March 22 this year.

Directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the seven-episode season one of the series is based on 2012 brutal gangrape case in that had shook the whole country.

The show captures the "complexities of the scrutiny, the emotional toll on the investigating team, and their determination to bring the perpetrators to justice in a fraught environment," the streaming giant said in a statement.

The show is set for a world premiere on Tuesday at the ongoing

Shah, 46, is portraying in the series, which will also feature Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Duggal, and

Over six years of research went into the making of the series, which was shot on location in New

Mehta, best known for directing films such as "Amal" (2007), "I'll Follow You Down" (2013) and "Siddharth" (2014), got the idea for the show during a conversation with Neeraj Kumar, a former of the

"The making of 'Delhi Crime' has been a personally transformative journey; speaking to every individual involved, retracing the paths that the police took during the course of the investigation, and hearing of the determination that it took for the case to be closed, despite severe limitations.

"I hope that we've been able to provide context, catharsis and open once again a difficult conversation that must be had about the forces that enabled this brutality," Mehta said.

The show has been produced by Golden Karavan and Ivanhoe Pictures.

Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix, said, "'Delhi Crime' is an important story told with sensitivity and responsibility, and we are honoured to help bring this series to Indian and global members. It is honest and emotional and powerful.

"Shows like this bring a much-needed lens to the lived reality of women around the world. Watching this series is an affecting experience, and we are sure it will be as meaningful of an experience for audiences as it was for us," she added.

