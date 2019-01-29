TN CM condoles demise of George Fernandes

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu to formulate revised Solar Energy Policy: Palaniswami
TN CM condemns Sri Lankan Navy chasing away Indian fishermen
Salem expressway: HC gives thumbs up for Land Act, says
Tamil Nadu leads in attracting investments: Palaniswami
Provide tarpaulin for houses hit by cyclone: CM to Collectors
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Tuesday condoled the demise of former defence
minister George Fernandes, hailing him as a "multi-faceted" personality.
His demise is a "great loss" to the country, the chief minister said.
Fernandes (88), who died Tuesday, was one of the politically important leaders in the country and had founded the Samata Party before going on to hold various posts in Janata Dal, Palaniswami said.
Fernandes was elected as Lok Sabha MP nine times and had performed efficiently, he noted.
"He was a multi-faceted personality, being a politician, trade union leader and journalist. He was a good administrator and a hard working person who was affable to all," the chief minister said in a statement.
"The demise of former Union minister George Fernandes is a great loss for India," he said and extended his sympathies to the departed leader's family and supporters.
Palaniswami also prayed for Fernandes' soul reaching the holy abode.
Fernandes passed away Tuesday following a prolonged illness. He was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and had recently contracted swine flu.
The socialist leader was the defence minister in the NDA government headed by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Fernandes held the industry portfolio in the Jan Sangh government, which defeated Indira Gandhi in 1977.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU