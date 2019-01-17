Richo asks DC of Lower Subansiri to make TAH verification

Former and senior Thursday asked the of Lower district to make the (TAH) verification report public.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner, Richo said though a team long ago conducted verification of TAH to remove anomalies, particularly compensation payment, but inordinate delay in submission of the report has created lot of misgivings among the people.

The senior in the letter also drew the attention of the DC about the problems confronting the people particularly of Ziro-Hapoli assembly constituency, due to non-completion of the TAH.

He urged the DC to make the verification report public before January 24 failing which, he threatened to stage a hunger strike in front of his office from January 25.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)