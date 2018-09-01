Rio urges people to cooperate with govt in checking influx of

Neiphiu Rio Saturday called upon the people of the state to come together and cooperate with the government in checking the influx of illegal immigrants.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of 74th anniversary of Khonoma Ruffuno at Khonoma village, Rio said the acknowledges the concerns of different organisations for enforcement of Inner Line Permit (ILP) but the government alone cannot implement it successfully unless everyone becomes a stakeholder.

"We Nagas do not want to do the skilled and labour jobs, because of which more and more outsiders are getting earning opportunity in the state," he said, adding that Nagas have to develop work culture in order to tackle the problems of illegal immigrant.

Rio lamented that even as Nagas remain unemployed they still continue to employ the illegal immigrants in various skilled jobs.

He urged the owners of commercial buildings and employers to properly verify the documents of outsiders before letting the complex for business or any other employment.

The lauded the people of Khonoma village, Kohima and Poilwa village, Peren for agreeing to provide water to Kohima town which is a very important factor in order to become a smart city.

On the problems of land acquisition faced for developmental activities, Rio urged the people to pave way for smooth transaction for development purposes.

Rio remarked that when he approached the central ministry for trans- highway, the ministry people said they are willing to provide fund for development but complaint that the cost of land acquisition becomes more than the project itself.

On bad roads, Rio pointed out that poor workmanship and lack of adequate funds are the reasons for poor drainage and road system in the state, he however said that the government has made it a priority issue to improve the provide quality roads at the earliest.

