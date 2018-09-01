Why has Centre not thought of supplying GPS to fishermen: HC

The has directed



the Centre to file an affidavit explaining the steps taken by it to prevent Indian fishermen from crossing the international maritime boundary line and enter the Lankan waters.

A division bench, comprising Justice S Manikumar and Justice Subramonium Prasad, asked as to why the Centre has not thought of supplying global positioning system (GPS) to the fishermen to help them know the area and the boundary where they can go fishing.

The bench was hearing a plea from Care, a non-governmental organisation, Friday.

The petitioner sought to raise the matter of human rights violations committed by the against Indian fishermen, with the for taking action against the for allegedly violating the 1974 pact between the two countries.

The bench then posted the matter after two weeks for further hearing.

On August 21, the court had directed the government to file the status of the plea filed by former chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa, in her capacity as (AIADMK) before the in 2008.

Jayalalithaa had sought a direction to the Centre to declare as null and void the 1974 and 1976 agreements under which Katchatheevu was ceded, saying the accords were the root cause of the untold misery suffered by the state's fishermen.

The of fisheries has submitted before the court the steps taken by the on the issue of arrests and attacks on fishermen in the

