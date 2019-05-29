Rlys increases allowance of loco pilots, guards to Rs 525 per 100 km

In a long pending demand of railways' running staff, the national has increased their allowance from the present Rs 253.50 per 100 km to



Rs 525 per 100 km, a senior said Wednesday.

The railways' running staff -- incharge of actual operation of trains -- consists of loco pilots and guards who are primarily responsible for smooth running of trains in all types of weather conditions and all over the network. They are often away from their headquarters and family for many days at a stretch.

After accepting the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission in 2016, the allowances admissible to other categories of staff were finalised, but the issue of running allowance admissible to the running staff category was pending finalisation.

"After due deliberations with staff side and in consultation with Finance Ministry, this long pending demand of this sensitive category of running staff has now been finalised, which has given a big relief and happiness to the running staff and their families," the said.

"The passenger train drivers and guards who were earlier getting the allowances at Rs 253.50 per 100 km will now get Rs 525," he said.

Approximately, 1.2 lakh railway employees working as running staff will be benefited by this decision, the added.

