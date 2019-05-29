Walmart reopens store in Vijayawada

-
ALSO READ
Disappointed with quick regulatory changes in India, but we are moving forward: Walmart
Walmart head visits Flipkart
Walmart earnings jump 80 per cent to USD 3.8 bn, US sales strong
Walmart Foundation supports IDEI to raise income of 10,000 smallholder farmers
Walmart, Amazon scrambling to comply with India's new e-commerce rules
-
Walmart Indias Best Price store was re-opened in Vijayawada Wednesday, three years after it was gutted in a major fire.
Speaking on the occasion, Walmart Indias president and CEO Krish Iyer said Andhra Pradesh was an important state for them as they continued to expand their footprints here.
As we grow, we are creating new jobs, boosting the MSME eco-system, strengthening the agricultural supply chain, serving local kirana shops and contributing to the economy at large.
"It is an important sourcing destination for us as we source a variety of fruits and vegetables directly from farmers, agri-commodity products from local suppliers and food and non-food items, Iyer said.
Besides, Walmart was also training thousands of fruits, vegetables and millet smallholder farmers in the state in good agricultural practices in partnership with various others, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU