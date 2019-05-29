JUST IN
Walmart reopens store in Vijayawada

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Walmart Indias Best Price store was re-opened in Vijayawada Wednesday, three years after it was gutted in a major fire.

Speaking on the occasion, Walmart Indias president and CEO Krish Iyer said Andhra Pradesh was an important state for them as they continued to expand their footprints here.

As we grow, we are creating new jobs, boosting the MSME eco-system, strengthening the agricultural supply chain, serving local kirana shops and contributing to the economy at large.

"It is an important sourcing destination for us as we source a variety of fruits and vegetables directly from farmers, agri-commodity products from local suppliers and food and non-food items, Iyer said.

Besides, Walmart was also training thousands of fruits, vegetables and millet smallholder farmers in the state in good agricultural practices in partnership with various others, he added.

Wed, May 29 2019. 19:45 IST

