Roach breathes fire but India remain on top

India struggled against top quality fast bowling from the West Indies after not enforcing the follow-on to labour to 73 for four in their second innings at tea on day three of the second Test here on Sunday.

India opted to bat again after bowling out the West Indies for 117 an hour into the morning session despite gaining a massive 299-run lead.

The visitors, who made 416 in their first essay, were made to work hard for every run in the second innings on a testing pitch where the West Indian pacers, led Kemar Roach, made the ball talk.

India, however, remain on top in the game with a lead of 372 runs.

After dismissing opener Mayank Agarwal (5) before lunch, Roach came out firing on all cylinders and removed K L Rahul (6 off 63) and India captain Virat Kohli (0 off 1) off successive balls to be on a hat-trick.

Both were identical deliveries, pitching just outside off-stump before moving slightly away to take the edge. While it was a rare duck for Kohli, Rahul never really got going before making his way back into the dressing room, leaving India at 36 for three.

Cheteswar Pujara (27 off 66) too found in tough in the middle before West Indies skipper Jason Holder got the better of him with a ball that rose sharply from back of a length, surprising the experienced Indian batsman edged it to gully.

The dismissal marked the end of Pujara's tour in which he failed to cross the 30-run mark in four innings, a complete contrast to his series winning effort in Australia eight months ago. It was also a forgettable tour for Rahul whose highest score in four innings was 44.

West Indies, resuming the day at a dismal 87 for seven, batted for 14.1 overs before getting all out in the morning session.

India were 16 for one at lunch as Roach trapped Agarwal in front of the stumps with a sharp incoming delivery.

Earlier, Roach (17 off 31) once again proved his worth with the bat when the specialist batsmen surrendered to a rampaging Jasprit Bumrah (6/26) who could not add to his overnight wicket tally after becoming the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick.

Jahmar Hamilton (5 off 59) tested the patience of the Indian bowlers before Ishant Sharma got rid of him for his sole wicket of the innings.

The first to be dismissed on day three was Rahkeem Cornwall (14 off 31) who could not deal with a well directed bouncer from Mohammad Shami, spooning a simple catch to Rahane.

West Indies did well to last a little more than an hour in the morning session after showing no application with the bat on day two when Bumrah wreaked havoc.

With a huge lead in the bag, India were expected to enforce the follow-on but Kohli decided against it, allowing some rest to his bowlers.

