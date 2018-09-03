Robin Wright to reprise her 'Wonder Woman' role in sequel

is all set to reprise her role as Amazonian warrior general in " 1984".

The "House of Cards" star is currently shooting a flashback sequence in the in with Connie Nielsen, who played Wonder Woman's mother, Hippolyta, according to

Wright's character, who is Diana/Wonder Woman's aunt and the one responsible for teaching her warrior craft, had died in the first

The has already made for bringing another character back from the dead, Chris Pine's

is returning for the much-anticipated sequel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)