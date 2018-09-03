Karnataka govt announces Rs 50 lakh grant for startups

The government announced Monday a grant worth Rs 50 lakh forstartups providing solutions for rural development in the state.

"To encourage any innovation that will be focused at rural development and well-being with a strong social impact, my department will be willing to support startups across the state with a grant of Rs 50 lakh," said at a conferenceorganised by Shell E4, the company's startup hub.

The hub featured a unique gathering of focused startups, Venture Capitalists, Experts and Academia, among others, the company said.

The day also served as the graduation event for Shell E4's first cohort of and sustainability start-ups.

Launched in 2017, aims to foster a vibrant ecosystem of by bringing togethertalent, technology, capital and know-how to accelerate India'stransition towards a sustainable energy future, it said.

Earlier this year, Shell selected five startups - Detect Technologies, ION Energy, IoTrek, Trashcon and Ossus Biorenewables that are working on a diverse range of solutions.

They are working on solutions including realtime pipelinemonitoring, creating safer infrastructure, automatingsegregation of municipal solid waste and infrastructure forelectric vehicles, it said.

These start-ups are successfully integrating technologies like within their core products.

Shell Companies in Chairman Nitin Prasad said the company is committed to be a trusted partner in India's growthstory through its people, partnerships and innovations.

"We will continue to evolve Shell E4 to foster solutions that can help access more and and drive sustainable growth," he added.

The company would continue to liaison with them through to help them further develop and deploy their technologies at a larger scale, Prasad said.

said the E4 incubator invests in the most promising startups to develop early insights in critical innovations and to buildalignment and commitment with companies that it likes topartner with.

The startups were offered a seed funding of USD 20,000 each and access to state-of-the-art testing and prototyping laboratories for product development and testing Bootcamps aimed at customer discovery and improving the product, he said.

