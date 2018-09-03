Two killed, 1.3 lakh people evacuated in heavy rains in China

Incessant rains in southwest China's Zhuang autonomous region have killed two persons and affected over 1.3 lakh people, local authorities said on Monday.

According to the provincial department of civil affairs, five cities and 14 counties were flooded and over 5,500 residents were relocated.

About 3,820 hectares of crops were destroyed and 177 houses damaged by the flooding triggered by the rains that have been lashing the region for a week.

The local meteorological department said heavy rains will continue in parts of the region until tomorrow.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)