Rodents nibble on corpse in hospital morgue in MP's Ratlam

The corpse of a 45-year-old man was nibbled by rodents in the mortuary of a civic hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, a senior official said Saturday.
The man, identified as local resident Narayan Mali, had died late Friday night after suffering a heart attack while returning from Mandsaur by train, Jaora Sub Divisional Magistrate M L Arya said, adding that the body was brought by railway police to Jaora Civil Hospital, 35 kilometres from here.
Arya had reached the hospital Saturday to assure protesting family members of Mali that the incident would be probed and action taken against those guilty.
The family members Saturday morning found that Mali's face and fingers had been bitten by rodents, he said.
District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Nanawera said an inquiry has been ordered and the guilty would be punished accordingly.
