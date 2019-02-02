Cong to contest all seven LS seats in Delhi: Sheila Dikshit

Ruling out alliance with (AAP), Congress' on Saturday said her party will contest all seven parliamentary seats in the city and the process of selecting "winnable" candidates has started.

The party candidates will be a mix of old and new faces as well former MLAs, she told reporters here.

The assertion by Dikshit comes amid recurring speculation over possibility of an alliance between the and the for Lok Sabha polls.

"No it's over with," Dikshit said when questioned about the possibility of alliance with the

The too has asserted that it will independently contest elections in Delhi, and

The party may have some loss or benefit in absence of an alliance and the will pay attention to it, she said.

"We will contest all the seven seats ourselves. A lot of names are there but we need winnable candidates. There will be some old faces, some new ones and some former MLAs," said the former

The names of probable candidates for Lok Sabha polls will be sent to the central party leadership for screening after a cut off date which is yet to be decided.

Dikshit asserted that witnessed a "historical rule" under the for 15 years and people still recall the works done by her government.

She charged the ruling AAP with "misleading" people on its performance and claimed the voters in Delhi will give their reply in the elections.

The Congress has "good chances" of victory in Delhi, she said, adding "losing and winning elections is a part of democracy".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)