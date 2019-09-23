Rohit Pujari appointed BJD deputy chief whip in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday appointed BJD MLA Rohit Pujari as the government's deputy chief whip in the Assembly, replacing Pranab Balabantray, an official of the CMO's office said.

Pujari, who represents Rairakhol Assembly constituency in Sambalpur district, had earlier occupied the same post in the 15th Assembly, between 2014 and 2019.

Presently, senior BJD MLA and former minister Pramila Mallick is the government chief whip in the House.

The opposition BJP has appointed Keonjhar MLA Mohan Charan Majhi as the party's chief whip while Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati is the Congress whip in the Odisha House.

