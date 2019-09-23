Roche Diabetes appoints Omar Sherief Mohammad as GM for India biz

Roche Diabetes Care India on Monday announced the appointment of Omar Sherief Mohammad as General Manager for its India business.

He will report to Pedro Goncalves, Head of Roche Diabetes Care (International), and will be a member of the Roche Diabetes Care Asia Pacific leadership team, Roche Diabetes Care India said in a statement.

Mohammad joins from Novo Nordisk where he held the role of General Manager, Southeast Asia Emerging Markets from 2015, it added.

"I am excited to be heading the India operations of Roche Diabetes Care, and I look forward to driving the development of integrated diabetes management solutions," Omar said.

